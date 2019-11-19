Woman reported missing in Las Vegas found dead

A woman reported missing in Las Vegas on Sunday has been found dead, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Jennifer Cleary (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman reported missing in Las Vegas on Sunday has been found dead, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Jennifer Cleary, 48, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday near Rancho and Vegas drives. The coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that Cleary had died but cause and manner of death were pending.

Details on where Cleary was found and under what circumstances were not immediately released. Police sought the public’s help in finding Cleary over the weekend, saying she was “suffering from extreme emotional distress and may be in need of medical attention.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.