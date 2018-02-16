Woman reported missing in Red Rock Canyon found safe

Elisabeth Reeves, 34, was located at Friday Lost Creek and Ice Box Canyon, Las Vegas police said.

A woman who was reported missing Thursday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was found safe on Friday, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported Reeves missing late Thursday, saying she was last seen on Lost Creek Trail in the park around 12:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police believed her to be in emotional distress and in need of medical help.

