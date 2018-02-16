Local Las Vegas

Woman reported missing in Red Rock Canyon found safe

By Madelyn Reese LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
February 16, 2018 - 12:42 pm
 

A woman who was reported missing Thursday in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was found safe on Friday, according to police.

Elisabeth Reeves, 34, was located at Lost Creek and Ice Box Canyon.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported Reeves missing late Thursday, saying she was last seen on Lost Creek Trail in the park around 12:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police believed her to be in emotional distress and in need of medical help.

