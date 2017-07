A 50-year-old woman was rescued by the Clark County Fire Department Tuesday just before noon after passing out near the Mary Jane Falls Trail on Mount Charleston.

A hiker was rescued after becoming ill on Mount Charleston and taken by Mercy Air to a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday. (Steve Andrascik/Boulder City Review file)

A 50-year-old woman was rescued by the Clark County Fire Department just before noon Tuesday after passing out near the Mary Jane Falls Trail on Mount Charleston.

The woman has a history of cancer and heart conditions, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers.

She was found conscious but not alert and was taken by Mercy Air to a Las Vegas hospital, Rogers said.

