Woman seriously injured in Sahara-Durango crash

November 13, 2017 - 5:47 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a serious injury crash Monday morning in the west valley.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

He said two vehicles were involved in the crash that sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not hospitalized.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

The intersection is shut down for the investigation, Gordon said, and could cause traffic delays in the area.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

