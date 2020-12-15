Woman struck by car in east Las Vegas dies days later

A 51-year-old Las Vegas woman died on Sunday, four days after she was hit by a car in east Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded about 6:38 p.m. Wednesday to Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, where Laurie Lockhart had been hit by a 2004 Nissan Frontier while crossing the road in a marked crosswalk, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday.

“The Nissan entered the intersection on a solid green light,” police said in a statement. “The pedestrian was crossing the intersection against a ‘do not walk’ sign and crossed the path of the Nissan.”

Police said Lockhart was alert and talking after the crash and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for injuries to her “lower extremity.” The driver, a 35-year-old man, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

On Sunday, Lockhart was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Due to the pedestrian’s claimed injuries on the scene and the circumstances surrounding this case, this death will not be counted as a traffic related fatality pending the coroner’s report,” police said.

