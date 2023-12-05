Woman struck, injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at East Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. at East Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A man driving a 2015 Dodge Journey was westbound on Warm Springs and headed to the right-turn lane when the pedestrian, outside of a marked crosswalk, was struck.

The victim, a 28-year-old Las Vegas woman, was taken to University Medical Center. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.