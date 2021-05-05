Woman struck, killed after laying down in street

A woman who laid down in a central Las Vegas roadway was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who laid down in a central Las Vegas roadway was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police said the woman, a transient in her 30s, “laid down in the left southbound travel lane” of Valley View Boulevard at Viking Road at 9:58 p.m. One driver headed south on Valley View was able to avoid striking the woman but two other southbound vehicles then struck her. None of the drivers were impaired.

“Emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to the University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased despite all resuscitative efforts,” police said.

Police are holding off on calling the death a traffic-related fatality unless the Clark County coroner’s office determined the death was an accident. That investigation is ongoing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.