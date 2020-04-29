Woman struck, killed by 2 vehicles ID’d as 18-year-old from Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified a woman killed Monday night after being hit by a tractor-trailer in the northwest valley as an 18-year-old from Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed in the northwest valley Monday night when she was struck by a tractor-trailer as an 18-year-old from Las Vegas.

She was Dezaree Chanice Noreen Brown, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning. She also was struck by a second vehicle, which did not stay at the scene after the crash, the Highway Patrol said.

Brown was struck by a yellow 2019 Peterbilt tractor about 10 p.m. Monday on Las Vegas Boulevard North near Hollywood Boulevard, the Highway Patrol said. The tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when it hit Brown, who was walking in the same travel lane “directly in front of the tractor trailer.”

After Brown was hit, she was pushed into the southbound travel lanes and was struck by a “second unknown vehicle.”

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the crash site and cooperated with investigators, but the second vehicle left the scene without stopping, the Highway Patrol said.

Brown’s death was the 15th fatal crash and the 16th fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday, the Highway Patrol said.

