Woman struck, killed on I-15 in northeast Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman struck and killed Saturday night on Interstate 15 in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

She was Edna Bright, 74, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on I-15 south of Lamb Boulevard. Bright was walking in a travel lane “for unknown reasons” when she was struck by both a Mazda SUV and a GMC SUV traveling south, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

Bright died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. The drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

It was the sixth fatal crash investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

