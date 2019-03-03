Woman suffers burn injuries, dog dies in east Las Vegas fire

A woman is hospitalized with serious burns to her face, arms and hands after a garage fire broke out early Sunday in the east valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A woman is hospitalized with serious burns to her face, arms and hands after a garage fire broke out early Sunday in the east valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department announced Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas firefighters responded just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Marion Drive, where multiple callers had reported a house fire. When they arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the garage of a single-story house.

“Shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, the roof over the garage collapsed,” the department wrote in a statement.

The blaze spread to the home and destroyed the garage and part of the kitchen, the statement said. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

While crews were extinguishing the fire, the fire department received a call from a 7-Eleven on North Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, less than a mile away from the house. Clerks at the store reported that a woman there had been burned and told the clerks she was involved in a house fire down the street from the store.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with burns to her hands, arms and face, the statement said.

“Her injuries are considered serious,” the department wrote.

Firefighters found a pet dog that was burned in the fire in the backyard of the house. The dog died shortly after Animal Control responded to the home, the statement said.

The woman who was burned told fire investigators at the hospital that she and a man had been sleeping in the garage when she woke up and realized that the garage was on fire. The homeowner allowed the pair to stay in the garage while the home was being renovated, the release said.

“She was not sure how the fire started,” the statement said. “The man who was with her left the scene and has not been located by fire investigators.”

