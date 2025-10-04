Woman using mobility scooter dies in Las Vegas crash; motorcyclist arrested

A Las Vegas woman using a mobility scooter died in a crash in the west valley, police said.

A Las Vegas woman using a mobility scooter died in a crash Friday evening, police said.

The crash involved a motorcyclist, who police say “displayed signs of impairment” and was arrested on reckless driving and DUI-related charges.

The crash happened about 7:58 p.m. on South Torrey Pines Drive, north of Hyde Avenue, in the west valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a statement, police said “a 2007 Suzuki GSXR-600 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Torrey Pines, approaching Hyde in the right travel lane at a high rate of speed. A pedestrian on a mobility scooter was crossing from east to west over Torrey Pines, north of Hyde, outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. A collision occurred when the mobility scooter crossed the Suzuki’s path of travel. The front of the Suzuki collided with the right side of the mobility scooter.”

The unidentified woman, 78, was transported to University Medical Center, where she later died.

The motorcycle rider was also transported to UMC for “suspected serious injuries,” police said. The rider was arrested for charges related to “driving under the influence and reckless driving.”

The motorcyclist was identified by police as Darin McCuistion, 58, of Las Vegas.

The woman’s death marked the 120th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.