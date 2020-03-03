Woman who died after 4-car pileup in Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old woman who died six days after she was injured on Feb. 20 in a southwest Las Vegas Valley crash.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Alana McDonald was pronounced dead from her injuries at University Medical Center six days after the crash at South Jones Boulevard and West Windmill Lane, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police Department said its fatal detail was notified of her death on Monday.

McDonald’s death was ruled an accident due to blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said.

McDonald was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Windmill when a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light at the road’s intersection with Jones, hitting the left side of the Nissan, according to a statement from the department. The Nissan then struck a 2012 Ford F150 and pushed it into a 2000 Ford Mustang.

Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The passenger in the Nissan, a 52-year-old Las Vegas woman, also was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford F150 and the Ford Mustang were not injured.

The 33-year-old woman driving the Jeep that struck McDonald “claimed” to have injuries, the department said, but she was not hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if the driver of the Jeep was ticketed or arrested. McDonald’s death marks the 20th traffic-related fatality this year that Metro has investigated.

