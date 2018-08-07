Woman who died in blaze at Las Vegas apartment complex ID’d

Clark County fire officials found the body of Myriam Hernandez Estrada, 26, after a fire consumed part of an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

The apartment complex, the Solair Apartments at 1750 Karen Ave. near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, has experienced multiple fires since last year.

The coroner’s office determined Estrada died from thermal injuries and “inhalation of products of combustion.” Her death was ruled an accident.

Fire conditions were too severe for crews to initially enter the second floor where Estrada’s body was found under debris, according to a press release.

All eight units in the building were destroyed, Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen said on Sunday. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and had not yet estimated the cost of the damage.

Its was unclear Tuesday how many people were displaced by the blaze.

In February 2017, a fire at the complex displaced residents from eight units. Another fire in March 2017 burned a roof at the complex and displaced 16 people. A week later, another fire broke out, causing a roof to collapse.

