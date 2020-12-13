40°F
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 8:39 pm
 
(South Point via Twitter)
It’s going to be a merrier Christmas for a keno player who won a nice chunk of cash Saturday.

A woman won $64,000 playing Caveman Keno at the South Point.

The Las Vegas resort announced the unidentified winner on Twitter.

Last month, a Las Vegas visitor won $200,000 playing video keno at Red Rock Resort.

