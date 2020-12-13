Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino

It’s going to be a merrier Christmas for a keno player who won a nice chunk of cash Saturday.

(South Point via Twitter)

It’s going to be a merrier Christmas for a keno player who won a nice chunk of cash Saturday.

A woman won $64,000 playing Caveman Keno at the South Point.

The Las Vegas resort announced the unidentified winner on Twitter.

💰We just had a lucky guest WIN $64k playing Caveman Keno! How’s YOUR Saturday going?!?😉 pic.twitter.com/phvuh7ihOb — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 13, 2020

Last month, a Las Vegas visitor won $200,000 playing video keno at Red Rock Resort.