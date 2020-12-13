Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
It’s going to be a merrier Christmas for a keno player who won a nice chunk of cash Saturday.
A woman won $64,000 playing Caveman Keno at the South Point.
The Las Vegas resort announced the unidentified winner on Twitter.
💰We just had a lucky guest WIN $64k playing Caveman Keno!
How’s YOUR Saturday going?!?😉 pic.twitter.com/phvuh7ihOb
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 13, 2020
Last month, a Las Vegas visitor won $200,000 playing video keno at Red Rock Resort.