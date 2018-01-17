Woman’s body found near Bonnie Springs outside Las Vegas

A decomposed body was found Wednesday morning near Bonnie Springs, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded at 9:35 a.m. to the 16000 block of Bonnie Springs Road, near Blue Diamond Road, where a woman’s body was found decomposed in a wash, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

No other details were immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity and her cause and manner of death once her next of kin is notified.

