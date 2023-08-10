Woman’s body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters

Police said they received word at about 8 a.m. Thursday from medical personnel of a body on the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police investigate the death of a woman found Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, on the 400 block of South Martin L. King Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers are conducting an investigation in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters after a woman’s body was discovered.

Police said they received word at about 8 a.m. Thursday from medical personnel of a body on the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Alta Drive in central Las Vegas, and patrol officers responded.

Later Thursday morning, officers and yellow crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot.

At about 11:40 a.m., Metro issued a statement saying “the death appears natural.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.