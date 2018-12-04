Woman’s death attributed to Las Vegas car crash 3 months earlier

Las Vegas police determined Zoila Amador, 64, was initially injured in a crash that occurred about 4:30 p.m. April 2 on East Sahara Avenue at Santa Paul Drive. Amador was hospitalized that day and died on July 30, police said.

A 64-year-old woman’s July death was determined to be caused by an April crash, Las Vegas police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 64-year-old woman’s July death was determined to be caused by an April crash, Las Vegas police said.

Police determined Zoila Amador, 64, was initially injured in a crash that occurred about 4:30 p.m. April 2 on East Sahara Avenue at Santa Paul Drive, near Paradise Road. She was a passenger inside of a 2005 Toyota RAV4 SUV heading west on Sahara in a right turn lane, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. Another SUV, a 2017 Lincoln MKX, was turning left from east to north at the intersection, police said.

The Toyota drove into the intersection and hit the Lincoln’s passenger side, police said. Amador was hospitalized that day and died on July 30, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that she died of complications due to blunt force injuries, and a motor vehicle collision. Her death was ruled an accident.

Her death counts as the 126th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.