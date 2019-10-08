Woman’s drowning death at Lake Mead ruled suicide

The Clark County coroner has determined a woman, whose death had been used to fuel a viral internet rumor about a serial killer targeting women in Las Vegas, died by suicide.

Katrina Louise Campbell (Chris Belcourt)

The Clark County coroner’s office determined that a woman whose body was found in Lake Mead over Labor Day weekend, days after she had been reported missing to Las Vegas police, died by suicide.

Katrina Campbell’s cause of death was ruled a drowning on Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office, which did not have a city or state of residence listed for the 37-year-old.

Campbell’s body was found on a Sunday morning, on Sept. 1, by park rangers in the water near the 33 Hole Overlook, north of Boulder City, after abandoned items on the lake’s shoreline were discovered, according to the National Park Service. She was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 4:10 p.m. that day.

A missing person report had been filed on the Friday before Campbell’s body was found, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. Her fiance, Chris Belcourt, has said that she had not been seen or heard from after she had left work at Caesars Palace the previous night.

In a viral internet rumor about a serial killer targeting women in Las Vegas, Campbell’s death had been incorrectly lumped together with the deaths of at least four other women in the valley between late August and early September. But OcampoGomez confirmed the deaths had no known connections.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.