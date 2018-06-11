Local Las Vegas

Women drivers finish philanthropic road trip in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2018 - 7:41 pm
 

The red cars pulled up, one by one, on Las Vegas Boulevard, outside the Encore, a police escort following closely.

Behind each wheel was a woman.

The cars, including Maseratis and Bentleys, were wrapped in the symbolic red of Cash & Rocket, an international philanthropic road-trip experience geared toward raising $1 million for nonprofits supporting women and children through health and education.

It was the first time the road trip was completed in the United States.

And on Sunday, during the last leg of the road trip that began in San Francisco, the women stopped to honk their horns and wave at the passersby.

Janine Robertson and Anna Jarvis, both from London, stepped out of their BMW i8 and took in the Las Vegas Strip for the first time.

“The adrenaline fueled the trip,” said Jarvis, 42. “It’s all about us sticking together and looking after each other.”

The two blasted music by Calvin Harris as they drove through the desert and 95-degree heat on Interstate 15 and finally arrived in Las Vegas.

“I can’t really explain what it’s like to drive across California supporting all women,” Jarvis said. “It was like crossing a finish line.”

The trip encompassed 700 miles since Thursday, in 40 cars, driven by 80 different women.

The women, driving through Monterey, Santa Barbara, Malibu, Los Angeles and ending in Las Vegas, stopped to participate in various activities and events to spread awareness for the charities.

Some celebrity drivers included supermodel Ashley Graham, Grammy-winning recording artist Michelle Williams, actress Jackie Cruz and designer Gelila Assefa Puck, among others.

Julie Brangstrup, a mother of seven who lives in London, started the movement in 2011.

“By uniting 80 international women and empowering them, I knew that we could make a difference,” she said. “We’ve been able to give opportunities to these women and children that they wouldn’t have if we didn’t do this drive.”

The fundraising efforts benefit three nonprofits for women and children: The Art of Elysium, Shine on Sierra Leone and Sumbandila. The event also raises awareness for other social issues.

A Saudi Arabian team of two women also drove this year to celebrate the lifting of the country’s driving ban on women.

Ericka Huggins, a prominent leader of the original Black Panther Party, delivered a speech during the kickoff event in San Francisco.

Fashion designer Rachel Zelic of Los Angeles took part in the European road trip in 2015 as well as the inaugural U.S. event.

Helping out with Cash & Rocket is a constructive use of her business and marketing skills to raise money, said Zelic, 33, creator of the brand Majorelle.

“Everyone should just be empowered to just do the little bit that they can,” she said. “It’s really epic to see all the cars, united, driving together. It sends a really strong message about how powerful we can be.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like