81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Women killed in separate Las Vegas Valley crashes identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 4:52 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victims of two of the four fatal crashes handled this weekend by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Three crashes occurred in the Las Vegas Valley, with a fourth in Laughlin. The coroner’s office did not have information about the Laughlin crash as of Monday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the first crash, involving a Fiat and a BMW, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday near Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway’s northbound off-ramp, the Highway Patrol said. One person was killed.

She was 79-year-old Andrea Perez de Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said. She died of multiple blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office did not know where she resided.

Troopers responded to another crash just before 2:05 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 15, north of Lake Mead Boulevard, where a car veered off the road and into a ravine, where it overturned. The driver was thrown from the car and killed, and a passenger in the car was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old LaJoyce Stewart, the coroner’s office said, and she died of multiple blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office did not have information about where she resided.

Troopers also responded to a crash at 11:18 p.m. Friday on the northbound U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard. The Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist “failed to negotiate the turn” onto the ramp, was ejected and killed.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the victim as of Monday afternoon.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston Lodge fire
Officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston Lodge fire
2
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
3
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
4
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
5
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Aladdin hotel-casino collapses under its own weight as it is imploded on the Las Vegas Stri ...
Aladdin’s Curse
By / RJ

It was the final chapter of the troubled Las Vegas Strip resort controlled by the mob two decades earlier, then rescued by a big-name entertainer only to fall into ruin.

U.S. District Judge Harry Claiborne talks to reporters after the jury in his political corrupti ...
A Judge Falls From Grace
By / RJ

Harry Claiborne — the Nevada judge who stood up to prosecutors fighting the mob — was charged with bribery and filing false tax returns, and was the first federal judge to be impeached by the House.

Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton appears at a court hearing in 1980. Newton was trying to fin ...
Wayne Newton’s ‘Nightmare’
By / RJ

Newton wound up suing NBC for libel, and even tied his nemesis, Johnny Carson, into what became a decade-long litigation after a news report by Brian Ross.

Harry Reid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Threats, Bombs and Stings
By / RJ

Nevada Governor Robert List was embarking on one of the most critical tasks in the history of the state — breaking the mob’s grip on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.