ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Local Las Vegas
Local Las Vegas

Work on manhole collars to restrict Charleston Boulevard on Saturday

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2017 - 12:20 pm
 

A stretch of Charleston Boulevard will be restricted for several hours Saturday morning as crews replace three manhole concrete collars, Las Vegas city officials said.

Eastbound Charleston will be narrowed to one lane between Community College Drive and Jones Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, city spokesman David Riggleman said. Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Motorists are urged to use Alta Drive or Sahara Avenue as alternate eastbound routes.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like