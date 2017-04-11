Work on manhole collars to restrict Charleston Boulevard on Saturday

A stretch of Charleston Boulevard will be restricted as crews replace three manhole concrete collars. (Thinkstock)

A stretch of Charleston Boulevard will be restricted for several hours Saturday morning as crews replace three manhole concrete collars, Las Vegas city officials said.

Eastbound Charleston will be narrowed to one lane between Community College Drive and Jones Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, city spokesman David Riggleman said. Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Motorists are urged to use Alta Drive or Sahara Avenue as alternate eastbound routes.

