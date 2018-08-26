Worker freed from trench at Las Vegas Strip hotel site

A construction worker was freed from a trench at a former Las Vegas Strip hotel property Saturday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

A construction trench is seen at the former site of the Riviera in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2018. (Courtesy of Clark County Fire Department)

A construction trench is seen at the former site of the Riviera in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2018. (Courtesy of Clark County Fire Department)

A construction trench is seen at the former site of the Riviera in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2018. (Courtesy of Clark County Fire Department)

A construction worker was freed from a trench at a former Las Vegas Strip hotel property Saturday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire crews were called about 3:30 p.m. on reports of the entrapment at the former site of the Riviera, 2901 Las Vegas Boulevard South, a release said.

A portion of a wall fell on the man while he was working in a roughly 6-foot-deep trench, trapping him about waist-high, the release said. His co-workers immediately tried to rescue him, successfully freeing him about 10 minutes later.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were notified.

Thirty-one Fire Department personnel responded to the rescue call, the release said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2901 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas