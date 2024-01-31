67°F
Worker injured after falling into trench at Las Vegas construction site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 1:27 pm
 
A worker was injured after falling into a trench at a Las Vegas construction site on Wednesday. ...
A worker was injured after falling into a trench at a Las Vegas construction site on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Clark Count/X)

A worker was transported to a local hospital Wednesday after falling into a trench at a construction site near the Strip.

According to Clark County, the incident occurred at the bridge at Tropicana Avenue and Frank Sinatra Drive.

The county said the worker fell about 10 feet into a trench and needed to be lifted out.

He was transported to University Medical Center, according to the county.

