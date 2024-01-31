Worker injured after falling into trench at Las Vegas construction site
A worker was transported to a local hospital Wednesday after falling into a trench at a construction site near the Strip.
A worker was transported to a local hospital Wednesday after falling into a trench at a construction site near the Strip.
According to Clark County, the incident occurred at the bridge at Tropicana Avenue and Frank Sinatra Drive.
The county said the worker fell about 10 feet into a trench and needed to be lifted out.
He was transported to University Medical Center, according to the county.
They do more than fight fires. Great work today by @ClarkCountyFD at an accident at a bridge at Tropicana and Frank Sinatra. A worker fell 10 about feet into a trench and needed to be lifted out. He's been taken to @UMCSN.
Thank you to @NLVFireDept and others for their help. pic.twitter.com/xkAlnzV5R3
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 31, 2024