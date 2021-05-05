Worker killed on Boulder Highway construction site

Jeremy Bice, 31, of North Las Vegas was killed early Tuesday at the “Chapman Dodge new project site” according to the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

State authorities are investigating the death of a man killed while working at a construction site in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy Bice, 31, of North Las Vegas. The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Bice was working for Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical and Environmental Sciences Consultants when he was fatally injured at 7:25 a.m. at a job site at 3470 Boulder Highway. The site was identified by OSHA in an email as the “Chapman Dodge new project site.”

Teri Williams, spokeswoman for the Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry, declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation by OSHA.

Las Vegas attorney Jack DeGree of the law firm Burg Simpson said the firm is investigating how the fatality could have happened and what the circumstances were. It was his understanding that Bice worked in soil testing.

“Details are thin and we are looking for answers,” DeGree said. “The family just lost their loved one in a horribly traumatic experience. We are involved to assist them in getting to the bottom of this.”

It was not exactly clear Wednesday morning how Bice was injured. The coroner’s office said it was still investigating a cause and manner of death for Bice.

