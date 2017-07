On Wednesday, employees with BroviaRx and OptumRx raised funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with a “Pie a Manager in the Face” event.

Loimata Chong-Wong pushes a plate of whipped cream into the face of Breanna Koo during the “Pie a Manager in the Face” event at the at the OptumRx Las Vegas facility to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Dean Myers uses both hands to smear OptumRx Pharmacy Director, Jaclyn Latteri, with whipped cream during the “Pie a Manager in the Face” event at the at the OptumRx Las Vegas facility to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Alan Bernstein awaits his next plate of whipped cream during the “Pie a Manager in the Face” event at the at the OptumRx Las Vegas facility to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Marlene Clement wipes off whipped cream from the “Pie a Manager in the Face” event at the at the OptumRx Las Vegas facility to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Alan Bernstein awaits his next plate of whipped cream during the “Pie a Manager in the Face” event at the at the OptumRx Las Vegas facility to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Chawntau Timmons pushes a plate of whipped cream into the face of Marlene Clement as Jaclyn Latteri looks on during the “Pie a Manager in the Face” event at the at the OptumRx Las Vegas facility to raise funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

On Wednesday, employees with BroviaRx and OptumRx raised funds for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with a “Pie a Manager in the Face” event.

The event took place at the OptumRx facility in Las Vegas. and the 2017 Light the Night Walk.