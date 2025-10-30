Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada’s food bank responsible for distribution to partnering organizations, has announced several emergency food relief distribution efforts.

Critics say this court program targeted the homeless. Here’s why Strip casinos want it back

Three Square's President & CEO Beth Martino speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Randy Alberto Gonzalez stands in line as volunteers assemble and distribute boxes of food at City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A box of food, enough to feed a family of four for a week, sits ready for pickup at City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People line up to get food from City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. Many food banks in Nevada are among countless across the country that will need to find other ways to increase food supplies amid the loss of SNAP funding due to the government shutdown. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Worried about losing SNAP benefits? Here's where you can get help. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hunger-relief organizations in Southern Nevada are stepping up emergency food distribution efforts as funding for a federal program that helps feed nearly 500,000 residents is expected to run out this weekend.

The federal government has said the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will run out of funding come Saturday because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Lawmakers are sparring over who is to blame and how to fill the funding gap for the Silver State. The federally funded program costs about $90 million per month in Nevada.

Funding for the program could come back if a multi-state lawsuit (of which Nevada is a party) succeeds in getting a temporary restraining order or if Congress votes to reopen the government. State lawmakers are also considering emergency measures to send funds to food banks in anticipation of growing need should SNAP remain unfunded on Saturday.

In the meantime, Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada’s food bank responsible for distribution to partnering organizations, has announced several emergency food relief distribution efforts.

“There’s often a lot of shame associated with coming out and asking for help, and we want to do everything we can to eliminate that,” Three Square President and CEO Beth Martino said in a Tuesday interview. “So per our guidelines as a Feeding America Food Bank, we typically try to be as low barrier as we can.”

Where to find emergency food relief in the Las Vegas Valley

People seeking food assistance can find resources at threesquare.org or by calling 702-765-4030 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Three Square’s Food Finder Map is updated daily and shows more than 100 options for drive-thru distributions, food pantries and meal sites.

Drive-thru emergency food relief distributions through Three Square are also planned for Saturday.

■ 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: TCMI Church, 5101 N. Rainbow Blvd., in Las Vegas; Central Church — Hope for the City Distribution Center, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

■ 9 a.m. to noon: College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.; UNLV — Thomas & Mack, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy. in Las Vegas

How to help

Additionally, hunger-relief organizations are welcoming food donations and volunteer time.

Three Square will open its Agency Market, 4190 N. Pecos Road in Las Vegas, as a temporary emergency community donation site. Drop off food from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Requested items include canned proteins, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, rice, pasta, beans and ready-to-eat meals.

New state dollars are expected to mostly cover bulk food purchases. Martino said members of the community can help by donating food, money or their time as volunteers.

“We need volunteers all year round,” she said. “So, whether it’s in this moment or later in the year, or into the next year, volunteering is always a great way for people to get involved.”

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X. Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.