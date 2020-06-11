Wounded Las Vegas officer’s dad stunned by turnout at fundraiser

Guy Mikalonis, father of Shay Mikalonis, couldn’t contain his gratitude Thursday as he watched a long line of donors contribute to a fundraiser to help pay his son’s medical bills.

Community members show up for the “Shay Day” fundraiser for wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis on Thursday, June 11, 2020, near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard. They signed a banner, made donations and purchased T-shirts to help fund medical costs for Mikalonis, who was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Shay Mikalonis’ dad, Guy Mikalonis, third from right, stands with members of the Las Vegas Fire Department during “Shay Day,” a community fundraiser for his son, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers collect donations during “Shay Day” for Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mikalonis was wounded in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman signs a banner for wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the “Shay Day” fundraiser. Mikalonis was wounded in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guy Mikalonis, father of gravely wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis, couldn’t contain his gratitude Thursday as he watched a long line of donors drive up to contribute to a fundraiser to help pay his son’s medical bills.

“This city – it is overwhelming,” Guy Mikalonis said, looking at the crowd forming. “It’s amazing.”

He choked back tears as he tried to express his thanks to the residents turning up at the “Shay Day” fundraiser Thursday morning in the Sahara West Urgent Care parking lot ,

“I can’t even put it into words,” Guy Mikalonis said, adding his son told him he was going to help protect the Las Vegas Strip on June when he was shot at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1 in front of the Circus Circus.

The elder Mikalonis spoke as hundreds of local residents drove through the fundraiser site, donating cash, buying T-shirts and signing a banner to show support for the officer, who is fighting for his life at University Medical Center.

“I was an iron worker and I helped build a lot of buildings,” Guy Mikalonis said. “The night before he (was shot) he goes ‘Dad I know you worked really hard on these buildings (on the Strip). I’m not going to let anybody destroy them. You worked too hard.”

Mikalonis said Shay became a Las Vegas police officer four years ago with the goal of helping his fellow citizens.

Shay’s uncle, Frank Mikalonis of Washington D.C., who also was at the event, described his nephew as “genuinely a soft-spoken, sweet kid.”

“He’s very talented, athletic, self taught to play guitar,” Frank Mikalonis said. “An awesome dancer…country line dance he’s really good at. He was just doing his job.”

One of Shay Mikalonis’ proudest moments, his father and uncle said, was his prompt response to the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay when he’d been on the job for just a month.

“He was one of the first ones on the scene because he was in the area,” Frank Mikalonis said.

“(After) the first month on the job he was in the Mandalay Bay lobby, and he saw the carnage,” Frank Mikalonis said. “That’ tough.”

Frank Mikalonis said he became a police officer because “it was about helping people.”

Shay Mikalonis remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday at University Medical Center after the shooting in front of Circus Circus.

“Shay Day” was organized by the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF.) All proceeds will go to the Mikalonis family and medical expenses for the wounded officer.

“Please join us and sign a card and/or donate directly to the family as we rally this amazing community of Las Vegas together to support the recovery of Shay,” the organization said.

A 20-year-old suspect, Edgar Samaniego, told police after his arrest that he fired the shot that struck Mikalonis but said he was trying to scare protesters into leaving and did not know police were present, according to his arrest report. He faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting.

Authorities said Mikalonis has undergone two surgeries, one to remove a bullet from his neck and another to repair his shattered jaw. His family said in a statement that he might be on a ventilator for the rest of his life, but there have been positive developments in his condition in recent days.

“I do know that, based on what we are seeing right now and the statement the family put out, I definitely see long-term care for him ahead,” said Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd of the IPOF. “It is obvious he is not going to be out of the hospital any day soon. He still is going to need to go and have some type of rehabilitation.”

But Lloyd said the family informed him, “He does have eye movement. He is awake, to them, even though he’s got the ventilator, it seems he does recognize them. That is very positive.”

Mikalonis’ family issued a statement Tuesday through the injured officers fund thanking residents of the Las Vegas Valley for their support.

