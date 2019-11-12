Wounded veterans honored on Las Vegas Strip in emotional ceremony

Gov. Steve Sisolak shed a tear Monday afternoon as he addressed dozens of wounded veterans at the front of the Grand Colonnade in The Venetian’s lobby, then shook each veteran’s hand.

Dozens of veterans paraded across the casino floor as crowds waved American flags, ready to honor their service at a public “Salute Our Troops” ceremony.

The Venetian partnered with Las Vegas Sands and three nonprofit organizations — the Independence Fund, Helping a Hero and Homes for our Troops — to host the veterans in suites, with meals, mixology classes, gaming classes and services at the Canyon Ranch spa, the resort said in a release Monday.

