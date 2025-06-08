WrestleMania to return to Las Vegas in 2026

WWE announced Saturday that Wrestlemania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026.

A massive poster hangs on the wall as fans stream by at WWE World, the Ultimate Fan Experience with a variety of retail items, memorabilia, hands-on exhibits and wrestler appearances at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A World Wrestling Entertainment championship belt hangs from the Caesar statue in front of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 15, 2025, ahead of WrestleMania taking place Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cody Rhodes and John Cena wrestle during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Logan Paul makes his entrance during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Goodyear blimp cruises near Allegiant Stadium, in town to provide aerial coverage for WrestleMania week staging out of the in North Las Vegas Airport on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bianca Belair tosses Rhea Ripley during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. The event will officially be returning to Las Vegas in April 2026. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WrestleMania is returning to Las Vegas next April.

In an Instagram video post Saturday, WWE announced that WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026. It’ll be the second straight year that the flagship WWE event will happen in Vegas.

“Anything worth doing is worth doing twice,” veteran wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in the video, which also features shots of the Strip.

This year’s WrestleMania 41 events included WWE World, a five-day fan fest at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and three other WWE events hosted at T-Mobile Arena.

The main event, WrestleMania, was held over two nights at Allegiant Stadium. It drew a total announced attendance of 124,693 and amassed the largest “gate” — proceeds from ticket sales — in WWE history, WWE has announced.

Those record proceeds came despite the fact the Las Vegas event drew about 20,600 fewer fans than the previous year’s event, WrestleMania 40, in Philadelphia.

Because WrestleMania 41 was deemed the most successful event in WWE history, the appetite to again host professional wrestling’s marquee event in Las Vegas was too appealing, a source previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

