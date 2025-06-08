WrestleMania to return to Las Vegas in 2026
WWE announced Saturday that Wrestlemania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026.
WrestleMania is returning to Las Vegas next April.
In an Instagram video post Saturday, WWE announced that WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026. It’ll be the second straight year that the flagship WWE event will happen in Vegas.
“Anything worth doing is worth doing twice,” veteran wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in the video, which also features shots of the Strip.
This year’s WrestleMania 41 events included WWE World, a five-day fan fest at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and three other WWE events hosted at T-Mobile Arena.
The main event, WrestleMania, was held over two nights at Allegiant Stadium. It drew a total announced attendance of 124,693 and amassed the largest “gate” — proceeds from ticket sales — in WWE history, WWE has announced.
Those record proceeds came despite the fact the Las Vegas event drew about 20,600 fewer fans than the previous year’s event, WrestleMania 40, in Philadelphia.
Because WrestleMania 41 was deemed the most successful event in WWE history, the appetite to again host professional wrestling’s marquee event in Las Vegas was too appealing, a source previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.