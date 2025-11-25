63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Las Vegas freeway, NHP says

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Alpine F1 Team driver Franco Colapinto answers a question during a press conference at the Las ...
F1 driver Colapinto blasts post-Las Vegas Grand Prix fireworks show
Jose Gutierrez, a suspect in Cheyenne and Jones crash that killed two people, appears in court ...
Teen accused of murder in fatal Las Vegas crash will be held without bail
Trash and debris is seen inside the former Star View Motel on Fremont Street by Maryland Parkwa ...
‘Sitting there rotting’: Tony Hsieh’s boarded-up motels still blight downtown Las Vegas
A GoFundMe page for Vanessa Lainez, whom police reported was in critical condition after a 12-v ...
‘Fighting for her life’: Family seeks help for woman injured in deadly 12-car crash
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2025 - 11:28 am
 

A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on a Las Vegas freeway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A black 2020 Chevrolet Traverse traveling south in a northbound lane of the 215 Beltway just north of east Tropical Parkway near the Interstate 15 north on-ramp around 3 a.m. Sunday collided head-on with a black 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup that was traveling north, troopers said in a news release.

The unidentified driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the GMC pickup was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES