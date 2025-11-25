Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Las Vegas freeway, NHP says

A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on a Las Vegas freeway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on a Las Vegas freeway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A black 2020 Chevrolet Traverse traveling south in a northbound lane of the 215 Beltway just north of east Tropical Parkway near the Interstate 15 north on-ramp around 3 a.m. Sunday collided head-on with a black 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup that was traveling north, troopers said in a news release.

The unidentified driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the GMC pickup was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.