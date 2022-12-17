Wrongfully incarcerated man awarded $351K in compensation

Luqris Thompson was falsely arrested and convicted of robbery in 2007.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man wrongfully incarcerated in 2007 has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation and a certificate of innocence, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

Luqris Thompson was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being falsely convicted of robbery.

Two men committed a robbery in the parking lot of a Las Vegas condominium complex where Thompson lived. Thompson did not know the men, according to the AG’s office.

Thompson was arrested and convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted grand larceny.

In 2012 one of the men contacted Thompson’s stepfather and told him Thompson was innocent. An investigation led to the two men confessing to the crime in sworn statements.

“While no amount of money can ever replace our freedom, I hope that this award will help Mr. Thompson restart the life that should never have been interrupted,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “I want to thank the attorneys in my office who have worked tirelessly on this case.”

The Nevada Board of Examiners approved the award of the certificate and $351,390.40 in compensation on Wednesday.

