WWII vet Gene Stephens celebrates turning 100 in Las Vegas

Surrounded by family, friends and a few dozen motorcycle riders, Summerlin resident Gene Stephens beamed during a Thursday celebration to mark his 100th year on Earth, the afternoon before the big day.

Family and friends sing happy birthday to Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Stephens is the last surviving member of the original Military Police Officers that began during World War II. He escorted General Dwight D. Eisenhower and President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he arrived to meet with America's allies. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gene Stephens greets family and friends at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Stephens is the last surviving member of the original Military Police Officers that began during World War II. He escorted General Dwight D. Eisenhower and even President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he arrived to meet with America's allies. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Ellen Block greets Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Block sits across from Stephens during bingo at the senior living facility. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchinson speaks about Gene Stephens' character as a self-made man at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Hutchinson gave Stephens a Centenarian Certificate of Recognition recognized by the state of Nevada for his service in the Military Police Officers during World War II. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sumiko Tatsue, from left, Carol Sworsy, and Martha Byer toast to Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Stephens is the last surviving member of the original Military Police Officers that began during World War II. He escorted General Dwight D. Eisenhower and President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he arrived to meet with America's allies. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Ellen Eppler tells stories about her uncle Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rhys Stephens, 7, says happy birthday to his great grandfather Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Joe Vosicky, 7, says happy birthday Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sue Phelps hands Gene Stephens a Veterans Reporter News paper at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Elle Wilcox greets Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Wilcox was Stephens's neighbor for 14 years, and said he is both a master gardener and excellent card player. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Old photos of Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A photo of Gene Stephens and his wife Beverly Stephens, now deceased, at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gene Stephens talks to Patrice Toensing at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of family and friends attended to celebrate with him. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gene Stephens reacts as dozens of motorcyclists, including Metro police officers, pull up for his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Dozens of motorcyclists, including Metro police officers and the Harley Owner Group of Southern Nevada, pull up for his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Officer Kelly Cannon hugs Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of motorcyclists stopped by as well as a bagpiper for the celebration. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Officer Stephen Ritchey, left, and Officer Michael Lemley give Gene Stephens an Oct. 1 patch and Oct. 1 challenge coin as gifts at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of motorcyclists stopped by as well as a bagpiper for the celebration. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Officer Michael Lemley, left, and Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of motorcyclists stopped by as well as a bagpiper for the celebration. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Dennis Brochey, right, takes a selfie with Gene Stephens at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Dozens of motorcyclists stopped by as well as a bagpiper for the celebration. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gene Stephens poses with visitors and family and friends at his 100th birthday party at Atria Seville Senior Living in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

U.S. Army military policeman Gene Stephens is shown in this vintage photograph taken in North Africa in the 1940s during World War II. The photo is shown in the Sun City Summerlin home of Stephens on Monday, June 27, 2011, who at the age of 93, reminisced on his military service of nearly 70 years ago. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

World War II veteran Gene Stephens, 94, wears his Military Police Corps uniform as he poses on a vintage motorcycle at Battlefield Vegas, a military theme park on Industrial Road near Circus Circus Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, July 20, 2012. Stephens served in the military police during the war. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gene Stephens holds a picture of like Frank Sinatra, one of many celebrities that he escorted as a military policeman in World War II in Algiers and Rome as part of the 281st MP Company. Thursday, April 16, 2015. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Michael Quine on Twitter @Vegas88s

Surrounded by family, friends and a few dozen motorcycle riders, Summerlin resident Gene Stephens beamed during a celebration to mark his 100th year on the afternoon before the big day.

More than 100 people delivered hugs and kisses, presents and hearty congratulations to Stephens on Thursday as he sat in the front lobby of the Atria Seville assisted living facility.

On Friday, Stephens joins an exclusive club. Just one-half of 1 percent of men reach 100 years of age. But that’s not all that sets him apart from the crowd.

He is also the last living original member of the Military Police Corps, a branch of the Army created in 1941.

Stephens, who was raised in Edinburg, Texas, is partial to motorcycles, particularly Harley-Davidsons. He spent time as a motorcycle escort in the military supporting General Dwight Eisenhower’s Bush convoy landings in England.

By November 1942, Stephens’ company was sent to Algeria to direct convoy landings and help prepare Maj. Gen. George S. Patton’s troops for the invasion of Sicily.

Stephens also recalled when, in 1943, his team provided an escort for President Franklin D. Roosevelt to travel to the Tehran Conference and meet with Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.

Stephens served another 14 months during the war in Rome before he was honorably discharged in October 1945. A photo of several dozen military police motorcycles in front of the Coliseum sat framed on a nearby table. A younger Stephens sat astride one in the far bottom right corner.

An avid golfer until about four years ago,Stephens would spend time at Highland Falls Golf Club in Sun City Summerlin. A photograph commemorates the rare hole-in-one he made at the 14th hole there a few years back.

Stephens credits his longevity to simply living a “normal life.”

“I exercise, I get my sleep and rest,” he said.

He also eats three square meals a day, practices Tai Chi and plays gin rummy, blackjack and poker to keep his mind sharp.

Elle Wilcox learned all about Stephens’ card skills when he moved next door to her in Sun City Summerlin 14 years ago.

She discovered quickly after a few game nights that you don’t want to play card games with Stephens. “He’s a card shark,” Wilcox said, laughing. “We used to play for dimes. He always won. Always.”

Roaring good time

After greetings and birthday speeches from his two sons, Craig and Todd, nieces, nephews, in-laws and even Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchinson, Stephens had a surprise waiting for him outside.

As he made his way to the foyer, bagpipes began to play and the rumble of engine motors grew louder and louder.

A group of motorcycles, led by Metropolitan Police Department officers and followed by members of Southern Nevada Harley Owners Group, roared through, coming to a stop in front of the facility..

After hopping off their motorcycles, riders formed a line and each thanked him individually for his service.

That was the best part of the whole day, Stephens said. “I was just dying to get on one of those. Maybe one year,” he said.

As guests began to leave the party, the man born July 13, 1918, invited them to come back next year, and the year after that, too.

“The funny part about it is, I was here a year ago and they said now come back next year,” Stephens said. “I didn’t even think about it.”

He paused.

“I did come back, and I’m still here.”

Contact Madelyn Reese at 702-383-0497 or mreese@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.