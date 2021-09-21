WWII veteran honored with parade on his 105th birthday — PHOTOS
World War II veteran Vincent Shank of Las Vegas was honored with a parade at Chaparral High School on Sunday.
World War II veteran Vincent Shank of Las Vegas was honored with a parade celebrating his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School on Sunday.
Gov. Steve Sisolak was among those who showed up to honor him.
Shank was a prisoner of war for two years after being shot down over Sicily.
He played a trumpet in Las Vegas casinos during the Rat Pack era.