WWII veteran honored with parade on his 105th birthday — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 5:28 pm
 
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, center, is gifted a quilt from Patrick Nary, left, as Gov. ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, center, is gifted a quilt from Patrick Nary, left, as Gov. Steve Sisolak watches on Shank's 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Shank spent the final two years of the war in prison camps after being shot down over Sicily. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, watches a parade in his honor with Gov. Steve Sisolak ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, watches a parade in his honor with Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is congratulated by J.B. Brown on his 105th birthday ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is congratulated by J.B. Brown on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Shank spent the final two years of the war in prison camps after being shot down over Sicily. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, is honored by Dave Christian on his 105th birthday at ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, is honored by Dave Christian on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Shank spent the final two years of the war in prison camps after being shot down over Sicily.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, waits to watch a parade in his honor on his 105th bir ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, waits to watch a parade in his honor on his 105th birthday as his daughter, Nancy, hangs a banner at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. He spent the final two years of the war in prison camps after being shot down over Sicily.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
J.B. Brown, right, and R.J. Dough hang a flag before a parade honors World War II veteran Vince ...
J.B. Brown, right, and R.J. Dough hang a flag before a parade honors World War II veteran Vincent Shank on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. He spent the final two years of the war in prison camps after being shot down over Sicily. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is honored by Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthd ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is honored by Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The UNLV marching band honors World War II veteran Vincent Shank on his 105th birthday at Chapa ...
The UNLV marching band honors World War II veteran Vincent Shank on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, watches a parade in his honor with Gov. Steve Sisola ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, watches a parade in his honor with Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is honored by motorcyclists his 105th birthday at Ch ...
World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is honored by motorcyclists his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

World War II veteran Vincent Shank of Las Vegas was honored with a parade celebrating his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School on Sunday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was among those who showed up to honor him.

Shank was a prisoner of war for two years after being shot down over Sicily.

He played a trumpet in Las Vegas casinos during the Rat Pack era.

