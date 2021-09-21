WWII veteran honored with parade on his 105th birthday — PHOTOS

World War II veteran Vincent Shank of Las Vegas was honored with a parade at Chaparral High School on Sunday.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, center, is gifted a quilt from Patrick Nary, left, as Gov. Steve Sisolak watches on Shank's 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, watches a parade in his honor with Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is congratulated by J.B. Brown on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, is honored by Dave Christian on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, left, waits to watch a parade in his honor on his 105th birthday as his daughter, Nancy, hangs a banner at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

J.B. Brown, right, and R.J. Dough hang a flag before a parade honors World War II veteran Vincent Shank on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is honored by Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

The UNLV marching band honors World War II veteran Vincent Shank on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, watches a parade in his honor with Gov. Steve Sisolak on his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank, right, is honored by motorcyclists his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

World War II veteran Vincent Shank of Las Vegas was honored with a parade celebrating his 105th birthday at Chaparral High School on Sunday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was among those who showed up to honor him.

Shank was a prisoner of war for two years after being shot down over Sicily.

He played a trumpet in Las Vegas casinos during the Rat Pack era.