Wynonna Judd performs at fundraiser for Las Vegas nonprofit — PHOTOS
Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performed at “A Night of HOPE,” a fundraising event for HOPE for Prisoners on Thursday.
Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performed at “A Night of HOPE,” a fundraising event for HOPE for Prisoners on Thursday.
The Las Vegas nonprofit has helped more than 2,000 former inmates re-enter society.
The fundraiser was at the Playstudios Clubhouse at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.
Five-time Grammy winner Judd also did a duet of “Love Can Build a Bridge” with Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill.
In April, Judd participated in a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners.