Wynonna Judd performs at fundraiser for Las Vegas nonprofit — PHOTOS

Singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd performed at “A Night of HOPE,” a fundraising event for HOPE for Prisoners on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill, second from left, embraces singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd after performing a duet during a HOPE for Prisoners fundraising event at the Playstudios Clubhouse at Las Vegas Ballpark in downtown Summerlin on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill, left, performs with singer-songwriter Wynonna Judd during a HOPE for Prisoners fundraising event at the Playstudios Clubhouse at Las Vegas Ballpark in downtown Summerlin on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas nonprofit has helped more than 2,000 former inmates re-enter society.

The fundraiser was at the Playstudios Clubhouse at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.

Five-time Grammy winner Judd also did a duet of “Love Can Build a Bridge” with Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill.

In April, Judd participated in a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners.