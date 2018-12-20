The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Rachel Aston.
By Rachel Aston
Ms. Super Senior Tamara Swihart at the Ms. Senior Universe Pageant at the Fabulous Saxe Theatre in Las Vegas on Nov. 3, 2018.
Miguel Alamos, 13, with Rojo at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas on Dec. 2, 2018. Alamos works at a booth simply called "the ponies" where $5 gets a child 5 minutes of riding.
Venessa Lopez, 15, left, Kaitlyn Lora, 11, Melanie Michel, 10, and Anahi Caballero, 10, wait backstage before their performance at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on March 9, 2018. They are a part of Ballet Folkorico De Mi Tierra.
Ezekiel Washington, from left, his brother Darnell Washington, and their mother Katrina Graves outside their home in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2018.
Amy Vilela, center, holds a sign to protest the Trump Administration's attempt to terminate DACA and his continual changes to the TPS program at a parking lot of the Service Employees International Union office in Las Vegas on March 5, 2018.
Judith Roberts, coowner of the J.R. Pony Farm at her farm in Las Vegas on Feb. 28, 2018.
Diablo Azteca, center, faces his opponent Olympus Monz during a Lucha Libre show at the Sahara Event Center in Las Vegas on April 8, 2018.
Firefighter Jeff Simone walks between two cars on fire at the Las Vegas Fire Department Training Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, 2018.
Harold Larson shows off his bolo tie at an event unveiling the new Ice Age Fossils State Park visitor center plans in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 2018. It's the first new state park in Southern Nevada since 1996.
Oakland Raiders player Bruce Irvin huddles with students at Gene Ward elementary school in Las Vegas on May 9, 2018.
Manny Oliver, standing in front of an image of his son, addresses the crowd after he painted a mural at a Road to Change Voter Registration Walk at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on July 16, 2018. He has been painting murals at various stops along the tour to honor gun violence victims.
Sawyer Tuck, 4, cheers next to his grandmother Julie Askim as his mom Jessica Tuck holds his brother Oliver Tuck, 2, as they watch Travis Pastrana jump over 52 crushed cars at Planet Hollywood hotel-resort in Las Vegas on July 8, 2018.
Levon "The Snake Man" Holiday at his booth at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2018.
Yamilett Perez stands at the Amado's Corp. booth at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2018.
Roxy Ramirez, 8, looks for ladybugs at the Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas on March 25, 2018.