YMCA reopens free meal sites in Las Vegas Valley

The YMCA of Southern Nevada will reopen free meal sites Monday through a partnership with the Clark County School District.

The YMCA said the sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will offer free prepackaged meals to people 18 and younger. Recipients do not have to be a member of the organization.

“This will be a ‘curbside service’ method — Y staff will meet participants at their vehicles to distribute the meals,” the nonprofit said. “Participants are asked to please follow the parking and lineup directions given by Y-staff on-site, and to not exit their vehicles. All children who are receiving a meal must be present at the time of distribution.”

The location sites are:

■ Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane.

■ Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Dr.

■ SkyView YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Pkwy., North Las Vegas.

