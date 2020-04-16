YMCA to reopen free meal sites in Las Vegas Valley
The YMCA of Southern Nevada is reopening free meal sites on Monday through a partnership with the Clark County School District.
The YMCA said the free meal sites will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will offer free, prepackaged meals to people 18 and under. Recipients do not have to be a member of the Y.
“This will be a ‘curbside service’ method – Y staff will meet participants at their vehicles to distribute the meals,” the nonprofit said. “Participants are asked to please follow the parking and line-up directions given by Y-staff on-site, and to not exit their vehicles. All children who are receiving a meal must be present at the time of distribution.”
The location sites are:
— Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas.
— Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas.
— SkyView YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas.
