YMCA to reopen free meal sites in Las Vegas Valley

The YMCA of Southern Nevada is reopening free meal sites on Monday through a partnership with the Clark County School District.

Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The YMCA said the free meal sites will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will offer free, prepackaged meals to people 18 and under. Recipients do not have to be a member of the Y.

“This will be a ‘curbside service’ method – Y staff will meet participants at their vehicles to distribute the meals,” the nonprofit said. “Participants are asked to please follow the parking and line-up directions given by Y-staff on-site, and to not exit their vehicles. All children who are receiving a meal must be present at the time of distribution.”

The location sites are:

— Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas.

— Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas.

— SkyView YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas.

