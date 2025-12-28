Young and old alike celebrate Kwanzaa during colorful Las Vegas event

Boys Rites of Passage graduates perform during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Boys Rites of Passage graduate speaks during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Girls Rites of Passage graduates perform during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Girls Rites of Passage graduates perform during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Girls Rites of Passage graduates hug during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of Live Arts Collective perform during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of Live Arts Collective perform during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ellis Rice welcomes the audience during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ellis Rice welcomes the audience during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trinity Ann Smith and the Olabisi African Drum Troupe open the show during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Kwanzaa Master Dr. Al Gourrier visits with village senior Helen Toland, 99, during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Kwanzaa Master Dr. Al Gourrier visits with village senior Helen Toland, 99, during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rosalyn Davenport, left, shops for head wraps from Sana Williams at the Sanafied booth during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Claytee White purchases a homemade head wrap by Sana Williams are shown for sale at the Sanafied booth during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Decorations are seen during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handmade earrings by Sana Williams are shown for sale at the Sanafied booth during a Kwanzaa Celebration and Rites of Passage Ceremony at West Las Vegas Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a few months, Helen Anderson Toland is set to celebrate her 100th birthday, but on Saturday, she celebrated another event at the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

Toland, a longtime Las Vegas resident, was recognized as “village leader” for Saturday’s Kwanzaa celebration event at the theater, which included music and dance performances, speakers, and colorful “rite of passage” graduation ceremonies for young men and women in the African American community.

Kwanzaa is multi-day celebration of African American culture and community that runs annually from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

“I’m very interested in people knowing their African history,” Toland said as she sat in the theater before Saturday’s afternoon program started. “We don’t get good African history here in the schools or, really, anywhere. At this point, that’s my main interest.”

A Las Vegas legacy

A Missouri native, Toland moved to Las Vegas in 1964 after getting married to Nevada civil rights leader Jim Anderson. She later became the first Black woman to work as a principal for the Clark County School District while working at Kit Carson Elementary School.

Toland was particularly interested Saturday to see the rites of passage ceremonies for young members of the community.

China Hudson, a local leader with the Sisters in Society Taking Action youth empowerment program, said eight girls between the ages of 10 and 18 graduated from the program — which ran from September through Dec. 13 — on Saturday.

The program bills itself as helping young people to “learn to become responsible, caring adults, independent thinkers and outstanding citizens.”

“Most cultures have a rite of passage for their young people,” Hudson said. “Hispanic culture has quinceaneras, Jewish young men would have a bar mitzvah, so being people of African descent here in America, our culture was kind of lost, so it was important to go back to Africa to bring that here. Everyone needs a sense of belonging and a coming of age.”

After performing dance routines and singing, the eight girls were given a standing ovation from a packed house of close to 300 in the theater on Saturday.

The most outstanding graduate this year was Sienna Macon, an 18-year-old senior at Sunrise Mountain High School. After the ceremony, she was reflective.

“I’m happy I was able to be with these beautiful young women and show out for our culture,” Macon said. “I’m proud of all these ladies who worked so hard to perform for everybody.”

The principles of Kwanzaa

Al Gourrier, a community leader and organizer of local Kwanzaa events, sat with Toland for the performances Saturday. He said the theme for the day was Kujichagulia, which is a Kwanzaa principle centered on self-determination.

In all, there are seven principles, which also include unity, collective work, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, and faith.

“What we celebrate over the seven days of Kwanzaa is a set of values and that’s what makes it so unique and important,” Gourrier said. “Today is about naming yourself and defining yourself, being determined and setting goals. It’s all part of the values that we communicate and we hope people practice these principles not only during Kwanzaa, but throughout their lives.”

As per tradition, Toland, as the village elder, was required to give her approval for Saturday’s festivities to go forward, which she did before everyone in the arts center’s theater before receiving a loud ovation.

Toland said she hopes all young people at Saturday’s event left with one overriding idea, and idea that she said she thinks about often.

“We need our kids to know they are somebodies,” Toland said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.