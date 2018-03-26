Young bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash ‘was full of life’

The 9-year-old boy who was killed Friday in a crash while riding his bicycle in the southern valley “was full of life,” a relative said.

Niccoli Franklin, 9, died Friday, March 23, 2018, after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway in southeast Las Vegas. (GoFundMe)

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

A makeshift memorial has sprung up on the corner of Jack Leavitt and Riverdance,near Silvestri Junior High School, where 9-year-old Niccoli Franklin was hit and killed while riding his bike Friday afternoon, March 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Niccoli Franklin was struck by an SUV in a residential neighborhood behind Silvestri Junior High School, near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and the Clark County coroner ruled his death an accident.

In the days since, a makeshift memorial has sprung up on the corner of Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue, where Niccoli was hit. Flowers, a teddy bear, toy cars and candles decorated the sidewalk in his memory.

“He was full of life and a character,” his aunt, Jennifer Franklin, said in a GoFundMe created to assist with funeral costs. “He is one of 10 amazing children.”

Niccoli was a student at Cartwright Elementary School, a Clark County School District spokesman said.

“In this case here, we’ve got a young kid — perfect angel, as we expect all of our children to be, and just very sad circumstances,” Metropolitan Police Department traffic Sgt. Paul McCullough said at the scene Friday.

The SUV driver, a woman in her 30s, stopped at a stop sign and looked left before turning right, hitting the boy in the process. She was not expecting to see the bicycle while turning, McCullough said.

She had her own child in the car at the time of the crash. She cooperated with police, and officers did not suspect she was impaired or speeding.

“Obviously, under these circumstances, she’s very distraught and upset,” McCullough said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault in the crash, but McCullough said it was preventable, regardless, as it happened in a residential neighborhood with a child riding a bicycle near a school.

On Friday afternoon behind the middle school, Niccoli’s small, black bike was propped up next to the SUV, which had its front passenger door swung open. Pink clothes were piled on the ground just behind the SUV’s front tire. The clothes were left behind by a person who tried to help the boy, police said.

“Our prayers to the families for those involved and for the folks that had to witness this,” McCullough said.

