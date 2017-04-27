ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Young pedestrian injured in western Las Vegas crash

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2017 - 10:59 am
 
Updated April 27, 2017 - 11:00 am

A juvenile pedestrian was critically injured in a crash Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Police were dispatched to the area of Desert Sunrise Road and Vista Run Drive in Summerlin about 8:40 a.m.

The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was unknown as of 11 a.m.

Roads are currently blocked in the immediate area of the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like