Young pedestrian injured in western Las Vegas crash

A juvenile pedestrian was critically injured in a crash Thursday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Police were dispatched to the area of Desert Sunrise Road and Vista Run Drive in Summerlin about 8:40 a.m.

The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was unknown as of 11 a.m.

Roads are currently blocked in the immediate area of the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

