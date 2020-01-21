Youths perform day of service at Las Vegas Valley parks — PHOTOS

Scouts and students took part in a day of service on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Volunteers with Scouts BSA paint a fence during their outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Park ranger David Low gives instructions to volunteers with Scouts BSA during their outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Micah Coombes, 11, with Scouts BSA of Las Vegas Troop 155, paints a fence during an outreach outing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Juan Diego Lara- Hernandez, 12, with Scouts BSA of Las Vegas Troop 219, paints a fence at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Volunteer with Scouts BSA Eve Wegner, 10, of Las Vegas, paints a fence at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Volunteers with Scouts BSA paint a fence during their outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Volunteers with Scouts BSA paint a fence during their outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Volunteers with Scouts BSA paint a fence during their outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Volunteers with Scouts BSA paint a fence during their outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Jashon Cobbs, 11, with Scouts BSA of Las Vegas Troop 133, paints a fence during an outreach outing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Jashon Cobbs, 11, with Scouts BSA of Las Vegas Troop 133, paints a fence during an outreach outing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Kazma Leavold, 14, with Scouts BSA of Las Vegas Troop 155, paints a fence during an outreach outing at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Volunteers with Scouts BSA take a break from painting a fence during their troop's outreach day at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Heaven Sims, 15, plants a tree with other students at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Juan Garcia, 15, center, plants a tree with other students at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Students and volunteers plant trees at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Luis Zamora, 16, and other students plant a tree at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Luis Zamora, 16, gets help from Brad Daseler, the urban forester for the city of Las Vegas, planting a tree at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Students Jose Perez, 16, from left, Luis Zamora, 16, and Pedro Flores, 15, plant a tree at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Estefanny Garcia, 16, plants a tree with other students at Doolittle Park in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The non-profit Core worked with the city to organize the event. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA worked at Spring Mountain State Park, west of Las Vegas, on Monday. Troop members painted a fence and picked up trash in the park.

Core Scholars — along with staff, volunteers and mentors — planted 20 trees and did some cleaning at Doolittle Park, 805 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Core focuses on the development and empowerment of under-resourced youth in Southern Nevada.