Zicari, Las Vegas’ last known D-Day veteran, dies at age 102

Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, a Purple Heart recipient who was only 21 when he took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy invasion during World War II, has died.

Onofrio "No-No" Zicari, left, and his caretaker and friend, Diana Fazendin, pose for a photo in front of the Fifth Engineer Special Brigade monument on Omaha Beach earlier this month. (Courtesy)

World War II veteran Onofrio "No-No" Zicari places his hand over his heart during the pledge of allegiance before receiving the French Legion of Honor Medal, for his WWII service in France, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The last known D-Day invasion veteran in Las Vegas has died.

According to a social media post by the city of Las Vegas, Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, 102, has passed away.

A Purple Heart recipient, Zicari was just 21 when he and his comrades were called upon to storm France’s Normandy coast on D-Day — June 6, 1944 — during World War II.

He returned to Normandy in 2019 for the 75th commemoration of the battle, and again last year for the 80th commemoration.

Before making the trip in 2024, Zicari told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “the good Lord is keeping me alive for a reason.”

In 2021, Zicari received a Purple Heart. A devoted Catholic, Zicari said publicly that his company’s priest helped him get through the ugliness of the war.

The city’s post on the social media platform X noted that Zicari “leaves a proud legacy of protecting our nation and our freedoms.”

