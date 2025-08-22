107°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Zicari, Las Vegas’ last known D-Day veteran, dies at age 102

World War II veteran Onofrio "No-No" Zicari places his hand over his heart during the pledge of ...
World War II veteran Onofrio "No-No" Zicari places his hand over his heart during the pledge of allegiance before receiving the French Legion of Honor Medal, for his WWII service in France, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Onofrio "No-No" Zicari, left, and his caretaker and friend, Diana Fazendin, pose for a photo i ...
Onofrio "No-No" Zicari, left, and his caretaker and friend, Diana Fazendin, pose for a photo in front of the Fifth Engineer Special Brigade monument on Omaha Beach earlier this month. (Courtesy)
More Stories
A new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle during a demonstration at an unveiling ce ...
Las Vegas airport rolls out new million-dollar fire trucks — PHOTOS
Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune ...
$1M slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas may see 110 again as extreme heat persists
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
South Carolina man dies after hit by vehicle near Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 3:17 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2025 - 3:30 pm

The last known D-Day invasion veteran in Las Vegas has died.

According to a social media post by the city of Las Vegas, Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, 102, has passed away.

A Purple Heart recipient, Zicari was just 21 when he and his comrades were called upon to storm France’s Normandy coast on D-Day — June 6, 1944 — during World War II.

He returned to Normandy in 2019 for the 75th commemoration of the battle, and again last year for the 80th commemoration.

Before making the trip in 2024, Zicari told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “the good Lord is keeping me alive for a reason.”

In 2021, Zicari received a Purple Heart. A devoted Catholic, Zicari said publicly that his company’s priest helped him get through the ugliness of the war.

The city’s post on the social media platform X noted that Zicari “leaves a proud legacy of protecting our nation and our freedoms.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES