1 dead, 1 transported by helicopter after crash northwest of Las Vegas

A man was killed and another person was transported to a hospital by helicopter after a crash early Tuesday morning northwest of the Las Vegas Valley, police say.

Law enforcement wants open investigation records kept secret. What does that mean for Nevadans?

A man was killed and another person was transported to a hospital by helicopter after a crash early Tuesday morning northwest of the Las Vegas Valley, police say.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 12:27 a.m. on northbound US95, just north of mile marker 15 in Nye County.

NHP advised that the crash involved two SUVs.

According to police, an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported by Mercy Air to a local hospital.

The agency advised that US95 at mile marker 15 is closed in both directions, northbound and southbound, while the investigation continues.