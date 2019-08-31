1 dead, 2 hurt in Laughlin crash; driver arrested on DUI charge

After a 73-year-old man died in a car crash Friday in Laughlin, a California man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

An man identified by police as “John Doe” was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday after a 73-year-old man died and two other people were seriously injured in a crash in Laughlin.

A 68-year-old Laughlin man was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion with two passengers when the car crashed with a 2008 Mercedes-Benz about 2:14 p.m. Friday at Bruce Woodbury Drive and Thomas Edison Drive in Laughlin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man driving the Mercedes-Benz east on Bruce Woodbury attempted to turn onto northbound Thomas Edison, police said. The front of the Mercedes-Benz collided with the front of the Ford in the intersection.

The Ford’s driver and his two passengers — a 73-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman — were taken to the Western Arizona Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, police said.

The 73-year-old Laughlin man died at the hospital, Metro said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz — a California man identified in a news release as “John Doe” — was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Metro booking logs and Clark County Detention Center records list the unidentified man as 89 years old.

The man faces charges of DUI resulting in death and two counts of DUI resulting in significant bodily harm, jail records show. He remained in the detention center Saturday without bail.

The Ford’s driver and the woman, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, were in serious condition, police said Saturday morning.

The crash marks the 70th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigating this year, police said.

