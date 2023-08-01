94°F
Local Nevada

1 dead after bus rollover near Grand Canyon West, 8 flown to UMC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2023 - 5:16 pm
The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person died after a bus rolled over at Grand Canyon West on Tuesday morning.

The bus collided with a visitor’s vehicle near the Grand Canyon West resort’s parking lot, according to the resort.

Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release that 57 people were involved in the rollover. Five medical flight agencies responded to the incident.

Eight crash victims were flown to University Medical Center, including two children. All are in “fair condition” as of Tuesday evening, according to Danita Cohen, public information officer for the hospital.

Others involved in the crash with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the fatality, Hualapai Emergency Operations said.

In June, a 33-year-old man died after falling off the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.

