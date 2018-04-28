1 dead after motorcycle crash on US 95 near Searchlight

A motorcycle crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A motorcycle crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A motorcycle crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The man’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed shortly after 9:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near Searchlight. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman riding on the back of the bike was airlifted to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with critical injuries, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

No other vehicles were involved, according to Buratczuk.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.