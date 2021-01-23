1 dead, dozens injured in Grand Canyon tour bus rollover

One person died, two were in critical condition and another 40 were hospitalized Friday after a Grand Canyon tour bus rolled over about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

One person died, two were in critical condition and another 40 were hospitalized Friday after a Grand Canyon tour bus rolled over about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

A bus run by a Las Vegas-based company was taking 48 people to the Grand Canyon when, at around 12:20 p.m., the bus rolled over near mile marker 5 on Diamond Bar Road in Dolan Springs, Arizona, according to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. Another 40 people were taken by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center with lesser injuries.

The Arizona Red Cross said in a tweet they were monitoring the situation. It was unclear if they were responding to the scene.

The @redcross Central & Northern AZ Chapter is aware of the transportation accident involving a bus near the Grand Canyon and is monitoring the situation. — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) January 22, 2021

The area has seen at least three tour bus crashes in recent years, two involving fatalities.

In October 2010, two passengers died and several others were injured in the crash of a Las Vegas tour bus headed for the Sky Walk at Grand Canyon West in northwest Arizona.

In July 2010, several people were injured after a car collided with a Grand Canyon tour bus on U.S. Highway 93 at Pearce Ferry Road, 48 miles south of Boulder City.

In January 2009, seven people were killed and nine others were injured after a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists overturned 27 miles south of the Hoover Dam.

