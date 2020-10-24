1 dead in crash involving semi, pickup in Lincoln County

The Nevada Highway Patrol advises to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Alamo has killed at least one person Saturday afternoon, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol Twitter post.

The crash involving a semitractor-trailer and pickup truck occurred just after 1 p.m. on Highway 93 at mile marker 12 in Lincoln County.

NHP advises to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Alamo is about 120 miles north of Las Vegas.

