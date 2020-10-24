83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Nevada

1 dead in crash involving semi, pickup in Lincoln County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 3:01 pm
 

A crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Alamo has killed at least one person Saturday afternoon, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol Twitter post.

The crash involving a semitractor-trailer and pickup truck occurred just after 1 p.m. on Highway 93 at mile marker 12 in Lincoln County.

NHP advises to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Alamo is about 120 miles north of Las Vegas.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
2
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
3
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
4
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
5
Rodents caused hourslong Paris Las Vegas power outage
Rodents caused hourslong Paris Las Vegas power outage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST