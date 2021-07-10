1 dead in highway rollover crash northeast of Las Vegas

One person was killed after a highway crash near Moapa on Friday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was killed after a highway crash near Moapa on Friday afternoon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that at 4:47 p.m. troopers rushed to the scene of a crash near U.S. Highway 93 and mile marker 57, according to traffic logs maintained by the agency.

In a tweet, the Highway Patrol said the driver was ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash and had died.

Moapa is about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.