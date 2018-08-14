1 dead in I-11 crash near Boulder City; northbound lanes closed

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in at least one fatality on the new Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass on Tuesday morning.
Northbound I-11 is closed near Exit 2.
The crash occurred near where the I-11 meets U.S. Highway 93, Smaka said.
The highway patrol received reports of one fatality from the Boulder City Police Department, said highway patrol spokesman Travis Smaka. There also were reports of a vehicle on fire.
The 15-mile stretch of I-11 opened Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.36.010194, -114.779891