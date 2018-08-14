1 dead in I-11 crash near Boulder City; northbound lanes closed

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in at least one fatality on the new Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass on Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed in a crash on the newly opened Interstate 11, close to the junction with U.S. Highway 93, near Boulder City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol)

A segment of the new Interstate 11 near the scenic turnout that offers views of Lake Mead. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Northbound I-11 is closed near Exit 2.

The crash occurred near where the I-11 meets U.S. Highway 93, Smaka said.

The highway patrol received reports of one fatality from the Boulder City Police Department, said highway patrol spokesman Travis Smaka. There also were reports of a vehicle on fire.

The 15-mile stretch of I-11 opened Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

